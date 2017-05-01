Man arrested for hit-and-run of Seminole County teen, deputies say

A Seminole County man was arrested and charged in the death of a 16-year-old Oviedo boy, Seminole County deputies announced Sunday. The man’s father was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, deputies said.

Nelson Strohaker, 22, of Chulota, was arrested on an active warrant for murder in the third degree and leaving the since of a traffic accident involving the death of Christopher Johnson Jr., investigators said.

Johnson was found at 6:45 p.m. on April 15, pinned underneath a blue Dodge minivan on Chinaberry Avenue, just north of Harrison Street in unincorporated Oviedo, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the two knew each other and agreed to meet on Chinaberry Avenue for a drug deal. Shortly after, Strohaker ran over Johnson with the van and ran away, deputies said.

Deputies said they're still investigating on why Strohaker ran over Johnson.

The State Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Strohaker’s arrest on April 27, but deputies couldn’t find him until Saturday night, investigators said.

Deputies said they pulled over a white Ford-150 van matching the description of a vehicle Strohaker is known to travel in near S.R. 436 and Ronald Regan Boulevard in Altamonte Springs.

Strohaker was a passenger in the van, deputies said. He has been charged with felony murder, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, possession of drug equipment, and possession of marijuana, deputies said.

Deputies also arrested the suspect’s father, Robert Strohaker, 41. He faces charges of accessory after the fact, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs without a prescription.

Nelson Strohaker is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional facility without bail.

Robert Strohaker also remains incarcerated on a $6,750 bond.