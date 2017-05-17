The owner of an Orlando towing company was shot to death Tuesday at his Robinson Street business after being confronted by the owner of an impounded car, officials said.

One of the drivers at the towing company told Channel 9 that he had towed the alleged gunman's car earlier in the day.

A witness to the altercation said the alleged shooter started off damaging vehicles at the business.

"This young man jumped this gate over behind me, with a shovel," Shawnda Brown said. "(He) went to busting out all of the cars that were over there."

The situation then dramatically escalated, she said.

"(I) heard a horn blowing, then, after that, next thing you know, I heard gunshots," Brown said. "About six, seven, eight at the most."

The shooter, who was also not identified, jumped on the roof of the business and kept firing, witness Jasmine Brown said.

"He jumped (onto) the roof back there and the whole time he was jumping on the roof he was shooting," she said. "And that's when the police came out and got out with their guns."

The man was arrested at the scene.

Sophie Grant, who owns a restaurant across the street from the towing company, said she was shaken by the victim's death.

"I know he's a good man, a very good man," she said. "I just can't believe he's gone. I just feel hurt."