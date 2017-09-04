Man accused of kidnapping 11 year old girl, held on no bail

A Lake County man who originally sparked an Amber alert is being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

50 year old Darrell Mills is accused of kidnapping and raping an 11 year old family member.

Deputies said Mills took the girl from a home on Elderton Drive in Apopka Sunday morning. A family member told investigators she saw Mills dragging the naked victim, who was screaming and crying, into a wooded area.

A neighbor later alerted deputies of the girls location.

Mills face charges of kidnapping and sexual battery on a minor.

Mills has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1989. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for felony charges related to grand theft of a vehicle in 1996.

Mills also pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into the jail and escape in 1996, records show.

His driver's license was also suspended for a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in 1996, court records show.

Since the case is so old, paperwork filed as part of the cases won't be available until the clerk of court's office reopens Tuesday.