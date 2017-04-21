A 34-year-old man is facing a homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with his father’s gruesome beating death, the Oviedo Police Department said.

Chandler Belaston is accused of bludgeoning his father to death and slashing his face open with a large blade, an OPD media release said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Harrison Street at about 1:45 p.m. on April 13 after receiving a 911 call, investigators said.

When they arrived, officers reported finding Jean Belaston dead on his bedroom floor with a pair of black pants covering his face.

“Portions of Jean Belaston’s face/skull had been crushed inward with an unknown blunt instrument,” the OPD release said.

The possible weapon, a crowbar, was found near Jean Belaston’s body, investigators said.

The medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide, noting blunt-force trauma to the victim’s arm, ribs and chest.

Jean Belaston’s face was also damaged by a large blade, “Possibly a machete,” the release said.

A neighbor says that he saw Chandler Belaston covered in blood while talking to investigators the night of his father's death.

Court records showed that the suspect has been arrested in Orange County on charges of sexual battery, robbery and drug charges, among others.

According to Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation records, Chandler Belaston had a short career as a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

He participated in one fight on July 15, 2006, against Jose Figueroa at the University of Central Florida Arena, FDBPR records show.

Chandler Belaston lost in the second round and was subsequently suspended from fighting for 30 days.

Records do not say why he was handed the suspension.

Chandler Belaston was being held without bond at the Seminole County Jail.