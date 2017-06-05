A look into John Neumann Jr.’s past before workplace shooting

A look into the background of John Neumann Jr. reveals some serious past allegations of violence before he shot and killed five people Monday morning at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County.
Neumann was a veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1999. Sheriff Jerry Demings said he was a loner with no known family in Orlando and was fired from Fiamma in April.
A search warrant has been issued for investigators to go into Neumann's home.
Court documents reveal a fellow Fiamma employee, who 9 Investigates is not identifying for his protection, attempted to file an injunction against Neumann for repeated violence and stalking.
The man told the Orange County judge that Neumann began “threatening his life… as well as his family, while getting physical, all while a supervisor was out to lunch.”
Three months later, the same employee told the judge, “Out of the blue Neumann attacks, ambushes him from behind some bushes while he calmly rode his bike home from work.” The man also said Neumann, “starts punching him violently in the back of the head… and attempts to strangle him during a struggle.”
The person who filed the injunctions was not one of Neumann’s victims.
A spokesperson for the Orange County Clerk of Courts told 9 Investigates that the man decided in May that he wanted to voluntarily dismiss the injunction for repeat violence and the court determined there weren't enough facts supporting the injunction for stalking.
Eyewitness News obtained mug shots dating back to 1995.
Neumann was charged with driving under the influence, habitual offender of driving on a suspended license, theft and resisting an officer without violence.
His last arrest was in 2010 for drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself