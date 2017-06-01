Lawsuit accuses Baldwin Park pre-school worker of sexually abusing boy

The family of a 4 year-old boy is suing a pre-school in Baldwin Park for hiring an employee they claim sexually abused their son when he was 3 years-old.

Their lawyer, Jeff Herman, filed a lawsuit against Bright Horizons Children’s Centers and a former employee for what happened at the school on Firehouse Lane. The family alleges the school would have noticed Jayrico Hamilton’s criminal history and “pedophile tendencies, such as his obsession with little boys” if they had done a background check.

NEW: A child care teacher from Orlando is accused of sexual abuse. Family of 3 y.o. boy suing Bright Horizons in Baldwin Park.

According to the lawsuit, Hamilton follows at least one-hundred toddler-aged models on Instagram, and his account is public.

“Experts tell us that this is what pedophiles do,” Herman said at a news conference on Thursday outside of Bright Horizons.

The lawsuit claims a teacher assigned to Hamilton’s classroom reported concerns he was “grooming” children for sexual abuse. The teacher was removed from the classroom and Hamilton was not disciplined.

Herman showed reports pictures of Hamilton taken by teachers. He says they show Hamilton engaging in “grooming” behavior with children sitting on his lap and with him putting hands on their chests and waists.

According to Herman, other parents at the school only learned about Hamilton’s alleged behavior after another boy came forward claiming abuse. He says police and the Department of Children and Families were notified, and the school hired security.

“They brought in armed security to protect these kids from a man they hired,” Herman said.

Hamilton was fired in May and is under pending criminal investigation, according to Herman.

The family is suing for damages of no less than $5 million plus attorney fees.