13 law enforcement agencies look for recruits at Kissimmee job fair

A hiring event is underway today at Florida Technical College’s Kissimmee campus in the Plaza del Sol mall, as Central Florida law enforcement agencies look for new recruits.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s losing troopers to other agencies that pay more or offer better retirement packages.

FHP said they’re looking to hire 18 to 19 troopers in Orange and Osecola counties.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33 patrol deputies, and 11 emergency dispatchers.

The Florida Department of Corrections is looking to fill more than 1,700 openings statewide.