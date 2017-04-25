LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County Schools employee was arrested on Sunday for exchanging sexually explicit images with a teenager.
According to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Benedict, 29, gave a cell phone to a 15 year-old boy and told him not to reveal it to his parents.
On Sunday, the boy’s parents contacted the Sheriff’s Office upon finding the phone.
Upon investigating the phone, deputies found communication between Benedict and the boy that was sexual in nature. They found three images and a video sent to the boy from Benedict’s messenger profile. The pictures appeared to have been taken from inside Benedict’s bedroom. One of the images had Benedict’s face partially visible.
The boy also told deputies he would send pictures of his genitals to Benedict, who would then send back pictures of his own.
Benedict is booked into the Lake County Jail on $38,000 bond. He’s charged with multiple counts including transmission of material harmful to minors by elect device and possession of child pornography.
