Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them

A Lake County man has been arrested for digging up gopher tortoises to take home and eat.

On Monday, 79-year old Nathaniel Harris Sr. was caught digging for the tortoises near Highway 44/46A in Sorrento, after police got a call.

Deputies found two gopher tortoises alive in Harris’ truck, and then Harris admitted to catching them to eat them.

They also took a .22 long rifle from his vehicle, and a pole he was using to catch the animals.

It’s illegal to take, kill or detroy gopher tortoises, as they are a protected threatened species.

Harris is in the Lake County Jail, facing possession/take of a threatened species charges