Ku Klux Klan recruiting residents near Tampa

Animal Control in Wallingford, Connecticut, is issuing a warning after a dog died after being let outside and left for hours in extreme heat Monday. >> Read more trending news “One of our shelter alumnus was left outside by the family’s nanny yesterday for several hours without water,” Wallingford Animal Control said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Sadly, when the dog's owners returned home from work, they found her lifeless body in the yard. They rushed her to the veterinarian, who tragically confirmed she had suffered and died from heat stroke.” Temperatures in the city reached into the 90s Monday, according to a post by the shelter. “This was a young healthy dog,” Wallingford Animal Control Officer Katie Ehlers told WTNH. “So if you take another dog like a senior dog, let’s say, or a dog like a brachycephalic dog like our pugs or French Bulldogs -- those dogs are gonna be more susceptible to the heat.” “Although we have not yet been able to question the person responsible for leaving the dog out for an extended period in this heat, all we know is that she died a painful and agonizing death,” the organization said in the post. “This dog was loved VERY much by her family. She was extremely well cared for and adored. We do not blame the adopters for this tragic event. However, the bottom line is that this pup lost her life, and it was 110% preventable.” According to The Humane Society of the United States, pets can be cooled inside out with dog friendly popsicles, water, and cooling body wraps. Dogs should never be left in parked cars and exercise on hot days should be limited. Dog owners should provide adequate shade and water when their pets are outside and not rely on a fan to cool pets down. Humidity should also be monitored. Signs of heatstroke in animals include heavy panting, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting; a rapid heartbeat, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy and fever. Very young or very old animals, overweight animals, as well as ones with short muzzles and with respiratory or heart disease, are at a higher risk for heat stroke.