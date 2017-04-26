Kissimmee police searching for man who shot another near church

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police in Kissimmee are looking for a man who tried killing another man with a rifle on Bay Street near near St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday night.
Police say the adult male victim told them Errick Holmes Jr. began arguing with him and then shot him with a rifle. He sustained non-life threatneing injuries.
Detectives have a warrant for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convcited felon and possession of a firearmy during the commission of a felony.
Holmes already has an active warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of narcotics from an incident that happened on April 20 near the same area of the shooting.
Police say any information leading to Holmes’ arrest could lead to a cash reward.
