Kissimmee firefighters sell memorial bracelets for slain officers

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA - Kissimmee firefighters are selling memorial bracelets for two fallen Kissimmee police officers and are donating the funds raised to the victims' families.
Police said Everett Miller, 45, shot Sergeant Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter Aug. 18, during a scuffle at Palmway and East Cypress streets.
Baxter died that evening and Howard died the next day.
Firefighter David D'Eramo said their first order was for 500 bracelets and they were given out at no cost to Kissimmee Police Department officers, firefighters and victims' families but the interest was so widespread that they decided to order more and collect the funds for the fallen officers' families.
Each bracelet costs $5 and has each of the names of the fallen officers and the date they were shot and killed.
D'Eramo said they have even gotten interest from people as far away as Hawaii looking to buy the bracelets.
D'Eramo said it's still unclear how much money they have raised so far but are continuing to make sales.
