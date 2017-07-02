Junior wins the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

In a race marred by 13 caution flags due to multiple crashes, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. grabbing the checkered flag and driving to victory lane.

Many fans and the media billed Saturday night’s race around retiring driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. who gave them a heck of a show. Earnhardt was involved in a wreck midway through the race, but was able to return and work his way back into the top ten.

What seemed like a possible storybook finish for Earnhardt Jr. and his legion of fans, came to end in another multiple car wreck that knocked several other drivers out of the race.

For Stenhouse Jr., it was the second victory of the season. The 29 year old picked up his first NASCAR Cup series win in May at the Geico 500 at Talladega.

Here's how the top 10 shaped up at Daytona.