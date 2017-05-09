Jones High School principal resigns, citing personal reasons

Jones High School students will have a new principal, after the current principal announced his resignation effective immediately.

District officials said in a statement that Roderick Waldon resigned for personal reason. He did not go into further details on the reasons.

That statement said the district has been looking into some questionable student record issues at the school, but no senior’s graduation status is compromised.

Waldon had been principal of the school since 2015.

The decision comes about three weeks before the end of the school year.