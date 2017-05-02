Comedian Jimmy Kimmel made news Monday night with a tearful, emotional monologue about his newborn son who recently underwent emergency open heart surgery after birth.

Later on he switched gears with a message for the Trump Administration:

“President Trump last month proposed a $6 billion cut in funding to the National Institute of Health, and thank God our congressmen made a deal last night to not go along with that. They actually increased funding by $2 billion, and I applaud them for doing that,” Kimmel said. “Because more than 40 percent of the people who would have been affected by those cuts to the National Institute of Health are children.”

Kimmel finished the monologue pleading that the issue shouldn’t be partisan.

“This isn’t football, there are no teams. We are the team, it’s the United States. Don’t let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants. We need to care of each other,” Kimmel said.

A writer for the ﻿conservative publication ﻿The Washington Times, Charles Hurt, published an editorial titled: “Shut up, Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep.”

Hurt starts his piece by saying, “This is why America hates Hollywood.

“And as if at the Oscars, the dirty, self-absorbed, narcissistic exhibitionist could not help himself but step into the klieg lights and start blubbering about politics,” Hurt later says in the piece.

Hurt called Kimmel’s monologue a “slobbering wet kiss to federal bureaucracy,” later writing “How do you look at the miracle of your child and think - partisan politics!”

