Jessie and Rex installed at Disney’s upcoming Toy Story Land

Police say a Scottsdale, Arizona, father killed his wife and children before turning a gun on himself in a murder-suicide that rocked their quiet residential neighborhood. According to AZ Central, police believe Jason Fairbanks, 39, killed his wife, Annie Fairbanks, also 39, as well as their 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son, on Friday before turning the gun on himself. A co-worker checked on the home after Jason did not report for work, finding the bodies of the four in their home after entering. The couple owned a small business, Macrotherapy Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, in Scottsdale. Annie described herself as a “Master CHEK [Corrective Exercise and High-performance Kinesiology] Practitioner” as well as a “doctor of holistic nutrition.” >> Read more trending news They recently had been going through financial struggles, according to the Daily Mail — and Jason Fairbanks' sister, Laura, said she “just wished he had asked for help.” She described him as a man of relatively few words but also as a dedicated “protector.” While he didn’t ask for help — and barely mentioned the family’s money troubles, according to Laura Fairbanks — she says she could tell something was wrong. “He wasn’t a bad person,” she added. “He loved his family so much.” Photos from the couple’s social media profiles depict lives full of fun and family, with little mention of financial fears. Laura Fairbanks described her sister-in-law as a loving wife and mother; she said the couple married just over a year after moving in together. “Boy, she loved those kids,” Laura told the Daily Mail. “She loved them so much.”