ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County

Orange County, Fla. - Eleven people were arrested in Orange County as part of a statewide Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort aimed at what ICE called "criminal aliens".
During an unnamed operation between April 18th-21, agents rounded up and arrested 76 people state wide.
According to ICE, 57 of the suspects have felony convictions ranging from sexual battery to child sex crimes, other sex crimes, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug violations.
Some were arrested on less serious charges, many of those arrested will be deported.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they will likely be making more arrests.
