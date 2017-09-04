Listen Live
clear-day
85°
H 90
L 75

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

Irma now an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
85°
Cloudy
H 90° L 75°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Hurricane Irma Cat. 5 storm, winds at 180 MPH, Tropical Storm Jose forms
Close

Hurricane Irma Cat. 5 storm, winds at 180 MPH, Tropical Storm Jose forms

Hurricane Irma Cat. 5 storm, winds at 180 MPH, Tropical Storm Jose forms
Photo Credit: Action News Jax

Hurricane Irma Cat. 5 storm, winds at 180 MPH, Tropical Storm Jose forms

John Engel , Rich Jones and Steven Ponson
Updated:

Jacksonville, FL  -  GET PREPARED NOW!  VISIT THE WOKV HURRICANE GUIDE

﻿Update Tuesday 11:00 a.m:  Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm. Maximum sustained winds are now at 180 MPH. Tropical Storm Jose has formed over the open Atlantic. Its planed to stay on a west northwest path near 13 MPH. 

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m:  Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 Hurricane.   NOAA and Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate Hurricane Irma has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) with higher gusts.  

KEY MESSAGES: 

1. Irma is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands as an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall. Hurricane warnings are in effect for portions of the Leeward Islands. Preparations should be rushed to completion, as tropical-storm force winds are expected to first arrive in the hurricane warning area later today. 

2. Irma is also expected to affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a dangerous major hurricane beginning tomorrow, with life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall. Hurricane warnings have been issued for these areas, and tropical- storm-force winds are expected to arrive in these areas by early tomorrow. 

3. Irma could directly affect Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Cuba as an extremely dangerous major hurricane later this week. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Irma and listen to advice given by officials. 

4. There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend. Otherwise, it is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. However, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.



UPDATE Tuesday, 5:00 a.m:  Dangerous Hurricane Irma heading for the Leeward Islands with 150 MPH winds.   Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to be in the eye of Irma within the hour. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

UPDATE Tuesday, 2:00 a.m:  The eye of Hurricane Irma was located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 56.4 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest Tuesday night. 

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.  Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph (235 km/h) with higher gusts. 

Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.  Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).  

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Irma should be approaching Puerto Rico by Wednesday afternoon, and eventually the Florida Straits by Saturday. Mike says any local impacts from Irma could start to be felt by Saturday, and especially into Sunday and Monday.

UPDATE Monday, 5:00 p.m:  Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the system is moving west/southwest at a speed of 14 mph. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in Florida as Irma marches on. 

Scott released this statement Friday: “Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared. I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians. Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm. In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared. This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape. 


For the first time, Irma’s cone of uncertainty now includes South Florida and the Florida Keyes.


Related

The WOKV Hurricane Guide
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • NOAA Hurricane hunters fly through Irma
    NOAA Hurricane hunters fly through Irma
    Hurricane Hunter aircraft from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are flying into Irma to check on its status and strength. The first flight was posted to NOAA’s Facebook page. Click here to see it. The aircraft, a specially equipped C-130, was on display in Orlando before the start of this hurricane season.
  • DACA: Trump administration ending 'dreamer' program for child immigrants
    DACA: Trump administration ending 'dreamer' program for child immigrants
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration has decided to wind down former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. >> Read more trending news
  • Attorneys general say they'll sue if Trump ends DACA
    Attorneys general say they'll sue if Trump ends DACA
    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will file lawsuits if President Donald Trump ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA. >> Read more trending news DACA is an immigration policy started during the Barack Obama administration that allows some undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as minors to receive a two-year renewable deferment from deportation. Program participants also are eligible to get a work permit. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was expected to unveil the president’s decision on whether to keep DACA at a news conference on Tuesday. Reports indicated that Trump planned to end DACA, with a six-month delay to give Congress time to come up with an alternative. >> Related: What is DACA and why does Trump want to end it? “If President Trump follows through on his reported decision to cancel DACA after a six-month delay, the Washington Attorney General's Office will file suit to halt this cruel and illegal policy and defend DACA recipients,” Ferguson said in a statement. “We have been working closely with legal teams around the country, and we expect to be joined by other states in this action. 'As Attorney General, I will use all the legal tools at my disposal to defend the thousands of Dreamers in Washington state.” Schneiderman called the possible decision to end the DACA program “cruel, gratuitous and devastating.” “Dreamers are Americans in every way,” he said. “They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known.” In July, Ferguson and Schneiderman joined 18 other state attorneys general in a letter urging Trump to continue the DACA program. The group also promised to defend the program in court, if necessary. The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Why Hurricane Irma will never be a Category 6
    Why Hurricane Irma will never be a Category 6
    We all have that far-distant relative who doesn’t quite understand the mechanics of Facebook and other social media platforms. The latest questionable news article to come from that realm of the Internet questions the possibility of Hurricane Irma becoming a category 6 – but it’s total fake news. As Dennis Feltgen from the National Hurricane Center puts it, “The Cat 6 is a nice title for a movie, but operationally, it doesn’t make any sense.”  The National Hurricane Center only ranks hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5. But why is that?  “At 5, which is 157 miles per hour or higher, you already have catastrophic damage,” Feltgen explains, “It’s done.”  The NHC uses what is called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to measure tropical cyclones that become stronger than a tropical depression or tropical storm. According to the Associated Press, Robert Simpson designed the scale to mirror the Richter scale that measures earthquakes.  In an interview, Simpson said there is no reason for a Category 6 on his scale because it was created to measure damage to man-made structures. “when you get up into winds in excess of 155 mph (249 km/h) you have enough damage if that extreme wind sustains itself for as much as six seconds on a building it's going to cause rupturing damages that are serious no matter how well it's engineered.
  • Hurricane Irma: Trump offers 'full resources' in call with Florida Gov. Scott
    Hurricane Irma: Trump offers 'full resources' in call with Florida Gov. Scott
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the state on Monday afternoon and spoke with President Donald Trump by telephone late Monday night as Hurricane Irma barreled westward, with Florida in its potential path. >> Read more trending news Part-time Palm Beach resident Trump and Scott spoke at 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the governor’s office. >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates “Just spoke to @POTUS – he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Scott tweeted afterward. Irma was a Category 4 hurricane when Scott and Trump spoke on Monday, but in a Tuesday morning advisory, the National Hurricane Center said its sustained wind strength had increased to 175 mph, making it a Category 5 hurricane.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.