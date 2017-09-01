Hula school brings ‘the spirit of aloha’ to Orlando

I think we can all agree that one of the best things about Hawaii, besides the beautiful beaches, are the amazing hula performances by the native dancers.



But did you know you can learn the art of hula dancing right here in Orlando? Well, you can!



If you don’t know Hula Halau O Leilanionakupuna, you should (don’t worry, it’s not as hard to pronounce as it looks). It’s a family-friendly Polynesian dance school with locations in Apopka and in Casselberry at the Emotions Dance studio.





Led by the owner Debi ‘Leilani’ Paul who has over 35 years of dancing under her grass skirt, kids and adults of all ages can learn traditional hula and Tahitian dancing.





“It’s a fun type of exercise. Most people don’t want to exercise because, well, it’s not fun,” she laughs. “But this is something you can virtually do every day. It’s not only fun for little ones, but it’s fun for all ages. The music is relaxing, it’s stress reducing. Even some of the movements that we do has also been shown to help with osteoporosis and other types of physical limitations.”

Don’t think you can hula? No worries. You’ll follow step-by-step instructions that will have you swaying your hips in no time!

But it’s not just pretty dancing. Every move has a meaning…and it doesn’t just stay in the studio. These ladies are so good they’ve been invited to perform at Disney’s Polynesian Resort in Orlando several times.



If you’re looking to make new friends, you’re in luck. One of the best parts of this school is being surrounded by a friendly group of people who know the true meaning of ‘ohana.’



“I love that we can all do it together,” one mom tells News 96.5 WDBO reporter Samantha Jordan. “My 4-year-old, me and also my 17-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy and is legally blind. She also gets to participate in the class with us.”



Come get your hula on, Orlando!



