How to apply for FEMA disaster assistance after Hurricane Irma

Emergency management officials have announced that Central Florida residents whose property suffered damage due to Hurricane Irma can now apply for disaster relief help through FEMA.
A total of 21 counties across the state are now eligible to apply for individual and household programs. Those counties include:
Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.
You can apply two ways: call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go to www.disasterassistance.gov and click on Disaster Resources.
After you file for assistance, FEMA has 10 days to respond and if you are approved, you should receive assistance within 2 to 3 days.
All applicants will need the following to apply for assistance:
-Social Security number
-Telephone number
-Mailing address
-Private insurance information
-Bank account information for direct deposit
-Paperwork related to damaged property (photos, receipts, etc.)
You must file a claim within 60 days. Damages in Florida after Hurricane Irma are estimated to top $100 billion.
