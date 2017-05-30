House of Cards distraction 

You may or may not want to talk about Season Five of House of Cards. It dropped today after a 3am teaser tweet and video. Last time we saw President Frank Underwood, he and his wife Claire were plotting a crackdown on terrorists to distract the country from other deep dark secrets.

While you slept the House of Cards twitter account released a new teaser for Season Five. It opens with an upside down American flag and creepy music,

“As you can see the founding fathers did not plan on this....but I did”.



The trailer released earlier this month shows President Frank Underwood declaring his master plan to keep the Underwoods in the white house until 2036, constitution be damned. Season five debuts today on Netflix. Try to stay away from anyone who binge watched it, before you do.

The American people don't know what's best for them... I do. May 30. pic.twitter.com/EhGUKb8eOb — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 1, 2017