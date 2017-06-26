Hole closes lane on State Road 528 in Cocoa

COCOA, FL - A hole on State Road 528 in Cocoa has shut down one lane of the road on Monday.
Police said, the closure is just west of exit 45 at Industry Road.
Crews originally thought it might have been a sinkhole, but said a leaking pipe underneath the highway caused the hole.
Crews are working on repairs and expect the portion of the road to be closed most of the day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
