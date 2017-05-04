Healthcare could dominate Florida Governor’s race 2018

Gubernatorial races tend to focus on three core issues: roads, taxes and schools.

But Florida’s next gubernatorial race could be dominated by a divisive issue that’s dominated the national conversation since 2010.

RIck Foglesong, professor of politics at Rollins College in Winter Park, believes healthcare will be front and center in the 2018 race.

On Thursday, Republicans in the US House passed the American Healthcare Act, sending it to the US Senate. There’s a good chance Republicans will successfully pass the bill under President Trump. Part of the Republican plan allows states to apply for waivers and essentially “opt out” of requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions.

“And that will matter in a really big way for people who have pre-existing conditions,” Foglesong says.

Foglesong believes Governor Scott would choose to opt out.

“That’s going to lead to toing and froing, I think, over what should Florida do in that regard.”

He believes it could be good for Democrats, as they might be able to mobilize voters who turn out for national elections but haven’t turned up lately in gubernatorial races. He thinks Republicans might have to play defense on the issue.