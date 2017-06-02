A bomb squad has given the all clear after the Orlando Fire Department deemed a suspicious package found outside of Pulse nightclub not dangerous.





Orlando Fire and police departments were called to the nightclub on Orange Avenue near downtown Orlando Friday morning after a small, children’s suitcase was found outside the club where a memorial has been set up.

Responding to Pulse investigating suspicious device. S. Orange Ave closing North and Southbound. W. Kaley St, East and West. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

Several businesses around Pulse were evacuated as a precaution and South Orange Ave. and Kaley Street were shutdown while the package was being investigated.



Orlando resident Maynard Pittendreigh was across the street at Einstein Bros. Bagels when he says firefighters came rushing in.





“They simply said that we needed to evacuate immediately, that there was a problem at the Pulse, and everyone got up.”





The package was determined to be not hazardous. Streets and businesses around Pulse have since been reopened.

No hazard found. Roads set to reopen shortly. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

