Happy deer frolics in long awaited Florida rain

Florida is in the grips of a record-setting drought. Meteorologists say central Florida is off to its driest start since record keeping began in the 1890’s.

Much of the peninsula got some relief this week as rain finally entered the forecast this week. Central Florida got rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but meteorologists say we need a lot more in order to end the drought.

Wildlife throughout the state is behaving unusually because of the drought. Many animals are searching desperately for water.

On Thursday, rain moved through the southwest part of the state. The Florida Panther Wildlife Refuge posted video of a very happy deer dancing in the rain.

The video is sure to make your day, even if it’s just a video of rain.

