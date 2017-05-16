Listen Live
Half dozen suspects linked to dozens of Osceola County burglaries
By: Darrell Moody

Six men are behind bars, accused of orchestrating dozens of burglaries across central Florida.

Investigators say the men worked together to burglarize at least 29 different businesses in Osceola County alone.  Among the businesses burglarized are 12 liquor stores, 8 cell phone stores, 3 clothing outlet stores, 2 pawn shops, 2 hair salons, an armory store and one auto dealership.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Marquiese Sapp, 22, Tyreke Nelson, 26, and Samuel Richard, 18, after they were stopped in a vehicle matching the description of a recent Sunoco gas station robbery in Harmony.

A day later, deputies arrested Markell Isom, 19, Xavier Stinson Jr., 18 and Daniel Moore, 19 after they were spotted leaving the scene of a pawnshop burglary in Kissimmee.

Investigators have since linked all six men to dozens of crimes.

>>LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ARRESTS BY CLICKING HERE

 

