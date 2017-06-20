Listen Live
Good news! Two tropical systems will not affect Central Florida!
Close

Good news! Two tropical systems will not affect Central Florida!

Good news! Two tropical systems will not affect Central Florida!

Good news! Two tropical systems will not affect Central Florida!

By: Gene Wexler

All this talk about two tropical systems this early on in Hurricane Season, but meteorologists say neither will have any impact on Central Florida.

The new 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center on the tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico predicts it traveling even more westward than thought at first.  Eastern parts of Texas are now including in the storm’s path along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Panhandle of Florida.

“But all of that action staying off to the west of us,” says Channel 9 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brian Shields.  He says Central Florida won’t even see showers from this system.

Tropical Storm Bret, although impressive as the earliest named storm in the Atlantic during Hurricane Season, is heading westward in the Caribbean Sea, posing no threat to Florida.

  • Behind the scenes tour of Versailles
    Behind the scenes tour of Versailles
    David Siegal spent his Father’s Day touring his 90,000 square-foot mansion which has been under construction since 2004.  His wife, Jackie,  took a video of the tour and posted it on Facebook.  The house is rumored to have 10 kitchens, an ice-skating rink and a 5,000 square foot closet and a 30-car garage.  It is estimated to be valued at $100 million, which would make it the fourth most expensive home in the United States.  App users click here. 
  • Tropical Storm Cindy spreading heavy rain; prompts coastal warnings
    Tropical Storm Cindy spreading heavy rain; prompts coastal warnings
    Red flags fly at the beaches of Escambia County today as a large Tropical Storm Cindy begins to makes itself known to the Gulf Coast communities from Florida to Texas. Police say flooding already is being reported on Dauphin Island south of Mobile, Alabama. The main road leading to the island's narrow western end is partially covered with water, and the city is moving vehicles and equipment to higher ground. Bands of heavy rain are coming through as far east as the Florida Panhandle. “We are monitoring both rivers that border our county to make sure we aren’t having issues there,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager John Dosh. He said their ground is already saturated from recent rain and it’s not clear what an additional 4 to 8 inches of precipitation might do.  “We’ve got our road department and street crews out to make sure all the drainage is clear, if we do have some downpours,” he added. The National Weather Service in Miami says the storm is centered about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana - or about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Cindy has top sustained winds of 45 mph  and the storm is presently stationary in the Gulf. The Associated Press contributed to this story  
  • ‘Watch whiteness work’ - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death
    ‘Watch whiteness work’ - Teen magazine defends North Korea after Warmbier death
    A teen “social justice” magazine recently deleted a tweet shortly after Otto Warmbier’s death suggesting he brought it on himself by not respecting North Korea’s laws. Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for stealing a propaganda banner; he died on Monday after he was brought back to the U.S. last week. ﻿Affinity Magazine deleted the following Tweet: (Mobile users click here) The tweet says Warmbier  brought his death on himself by not respecting the laws of North Korea, adding he wasn’t a “kid” or “innocent.” It was in response to a Tweet from a ﻿Washington Post reporter calling Warmbier an “innocent kid.”  ﻿Affinity’s tweet said of the sympathy, “Watch whiteness work.” When someone else on twitter suggests that stealing the banner didn’t justify death, ﻿Affinity responded with, “Of course not, the punishment was harsh but also you have to respect the laws in other countries.” (Mobile click here) Some people on Twitter expressed their displeasure with ﻿Affinity: (Mobile) (Mobile) ﻿Affinity was created by Evelyn Atieno as a publication to focus on politics and social justice from the “teen perspective.”  It’s content is exclusively created by teenagers.
  • Mom seeking missing locket containing infant son’s ashes 
    Mom seeking missing locket containing infant son’s ashes 
    A Michigan woman is desperately asking for help finding a locket that was either lost or stolen earlier this month. Amanda Shears’ locket may first appear ordinary, but the delicate piece of jewelry holds something precious -- the ashes of Shears’ 11-month-old son, Zealen. The infant, who was born with heart issues, died in 2012.  Shears, who lives in Niles, posted an appeal on Facebook in which she explained that she had outpatient surgery June 2 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. During the operation, she left the locket, along with her wedding ring, in her coat pocket.  After she was discharged, Shears said, she and her husband went home and she left her coat in the car. They discovered the jewelry missing a week later. “The most likely possibly is they were stolen from our car in Niles, but there's a slight chance they fell out at the hospital,” Shears wrote. “I'm hoping that this post will help get them back.  “Of course I would love all of it back, but I can't replace Z and the necklace is not valuable to anyone except me.” Shears’ Facebook plea, which she posted June 13, has been shared more than 25,000 times. More than 2,000 people have commented on the post, some offering advice. One woman suggested that Shears check pawn shops in the area. Another commenter suggested she check with the hospital’s lawn service.  “You might want to double check the coat,” another woman wrote. “Once, I thought I lost something and it turned out there was a very small hole in the pocket. My item had fallen inside my coat.” >> Read more trending news A woman who lost her own son expressed sympathy. “I know the connection that necklace has to your heart,” the woman wrote. “I have one for my son and he’s with me always. I pray you get it back.” Shears told WXMI in Grand Rapids that the pendant, which is on a white gold chain, is a silver heart with wings on it.  “Somebody might not recognize it as something that holds cremations,” Shears said. “But it does have a screw. If you turn it, you can tell there is something in it.” Shears has filed reports with the police in both Niles and Kalamazoo, as well as with the hospital, but she told the news station she just wants her locket back. “If somebody took it, I’m not looking to get somebody in trouble,” she said. “It’s just something that is very, very precious to us.”
