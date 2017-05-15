Gator devours big fish at Florida golf course

It seems this alligator wanted to show off his lunch to a crowd of golfers in South Florida.

David Mack recorded the large gator chomping down on its catch Sunday at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

In the Instagram video, the poor fish did its best to wiggle around at an attempt to escape defeat, but it looks like the gator came out on top.

You can even hear onlookers talking and laughing as the alligator guzzles down its lunch.

Dad was not impressed with my National Geographic skills 🐊⛳️

(News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to watch the video.)