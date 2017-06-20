Fully-automatic tourist attraction in Kissimmee plans expansion

Machine Gun America in Kissimmee touts itself as “Orlando’s only automatic adrenaline attraction.”

The attraction offers tourists a once in a lifetime opportunity to use firearms they can’t buy at their local sporting goods store in a controlled environment with a range safety officer.

Machine Gun America is also in the process of planning an expansion. Brian Rahl, MGA’s general counsel and principal, says there are plans to open up a military history museum within the next year.

Rahl says the museum will, “go through the evolution of firearms, from the very beginning to the present day.” He says besides entertaining guests, MGA also works to educate people.

“It’s not just coming in, giving someone a firearm and letting them go shoot like a typical gun range,” said Rahl.

MGA also offers a simulator for folks who aren’t comfortable in a “live fire” situation. They also recently opened a movie room where guests can learn more about the firearms at MGA.

Once inside the range, each guest gets their own safety officer who goes over each firearm and safety measures. MGA has a variety of packages that allow guests to pick out which guns they want to shoot to tailor their experience.

Orlando’s Morning News reporter Darrell Moody got to check out MGA and get a hands-on education on the range.

