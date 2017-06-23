Friday: A dog day at work

ORLANDO, Fla. - Take your Dog to Work Day has a more serious tone than it sounds, in that it was designed to show co-workers without dogs what a human-animal bond looks like and to encourage them to visit a shelter and adopt one of their own.
The event was started in 1999 by Pet Sitters International.
Sadly, you won’t be able to visit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando for a couple of weeks, because of small outbreak of dog flu. The canines there are being monitored and treated and the flu should pass quickly, according to its executive director.
“We have two confirmed cases. It’s highly contagious but highly treatable with antibiotics,” said Steve Bardy.
Humans cannot get dog flu, but a good idea is to wash your hands after petting an animal to keep it from spreading among dogs, he said.
If you are in the OPD K-9 Unit, every day is #BringYourDogToWorkDay These dogs work hard to keep all of us safe! pic.twitter.com/p6AEcnEFnC— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 23, 2017
