Local
Forecast path has shifted east; Irma still a Cat. 5 storm
Close

Forecast path has shifted east; Irma still a Cat. 5 storm

Forecast path has shifted east; Irma still a Cat. 5 storm

Forecast path has shifted east; Irma still a Cat. 5 storm

John Engel , Rich Jones , Steven Ponson , Sarah Thompson and Stephanie Brown
Updated:

Jacksonville, FL  -  GET PREPARED NOW!  VISIT THE WOKV HURRICANE GUIDE

Update Wednesday 8:00 am:   The eye of Hurricane Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Virgin Islands today, pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight, and pass near or just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). A wind gust to 90 mph (146 km/h) was recently on the island of St. Eustatius located south of the eye of Irma. A NOAA National Ocean Service station on Barbuda reported sustained winds of 118 mph (190 km/h) with a gust to 155 mph (249 km/h) before the instrument failed earlier this morning. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve aircraft and earlier surface observations is 918 mb (27.11 inches). A NOAA National Ocean Service station on Barbuda reported a minimum pressure of 916.1 mb (27.05 inches) earlier this morning. 

 

Update Wednesday 5:00 a.m: The center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 62.6 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, move near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands later today, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight.  Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.  Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles (85 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). St. Martin recently reported a wind gust of 61 mph (98 km/h).

Update Tuesday 8:00 pm: Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm, with max sustained winds at 185 mph. A turn toward the west/northwest is forecast to begin tonight.

﻿Update Tuesday 5:00 pm: Hurricane Irma’s maximum sustained winds remain at 185 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is “potentially catastrophic”, and that weather conditions over the northern Leeward Islands should be deteriorating soon. A turn to the west-northwest is forecast to begin tonight.

﻿Update Tuesday 2:00 pm: Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm. Maximum sustained winds have increased again to 185 MPH. Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight.

Update Tuesday 11:00 a.m:  Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 storm. Maximum sustained winds are now at 180 MPH. Tropical Storm Jose has formed over the open Atlantic. Its planed to stay on a west northwest path near 13 MPH. 

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m:  Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 Hurricane.   NOAA and Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate Hurricane Irma has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) with higher gusts.  

KEY MESSAGES: 

1. Irma is expected to affect the northeastern Leeward Islands as an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane, accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall. Hurricane warnings are in effect for portions of the Leeward Islands. Preparations should be rushed to completion, as tropical-storm force winds are expected to first arrive in the hurricane warning area later today. 

2. Irma is also expected to affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a dangerous major hurricane beginning tomorrow, with life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall. Hurricane warnings have been issued for these areas, and tropical- storm-force winds are expected to arrive in these areas by early tomorrow. 

3. Irma could directly affect Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Cuba as an extremely dangerous major hurricane later this week. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Irma and listen to advice given by officials. 

4. There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend. Otherwise, it is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. However, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.



UPDATE Tuesday, 5:00 a.m:  Dangerous Hurricane Irma heading for the Leeward Islands with 150 MPH winds.   Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane is scheduled to be in the eye of Irma within the hour. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

UPDATE Tuesday, 2:00 a.m:  The eye of Hurricane Irma was located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 56.4 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest Tuesday night. 

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.  Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph (235 km/h) with higher gusts. 

Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.  Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).  

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Irma should be approaching Puerto Rico by Wednesday afternoon, and eventually the Florida Straits by Saturday. Mike says any local impacts from Irma could start to be felt by Saturday, and especially into Sunday and Monday.

UPDATE Monday, 5:00 p.m:  Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the system is moving west/southwest at a speed of 14 mph. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in Florida as Irma marches on. 

Scott released this statement Friday: “Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared. I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians. Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm. In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared. This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape. 


For the first time, Irma’s cone of uncertainty now includes South Florida and the Florida Keyes.


The WOKV Hurricane Guide
