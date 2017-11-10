Florida woman swaps bar codes, buys electronics for $3.70 at Walmart

A Florida woman was arrested Monday at a Walmart, accused of paying only $3.70 at a self-checkout line for more than $1,800 worth of electronics after she allegedly swapped bar codes, police said.

According to a Walmart loss prevention officer, Cheyenne Amber West, 25, of Fort Pierce, and another woman entered the company’s store in Vero Beach on Nov. 6 and began taking video controllers, a computer and other items from the electronics department, WPIX reported. They then allegedly went to the clearance section and swapped bar codes on the boxes. After proceeding to a self-checkout counter, the pair allegedly scanned the items, worth $1,825.20, but paid only $3.70, officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, West, who is a waitress, said “I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.”

West was charged with felony grand theft and shoplifting, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. She was released on Nov. 7 after paying her $3,000 posted bond. She will appear in court on Dec. 13, according to the arrest affidavit.