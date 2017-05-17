Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet, calls 911

MIAMI, Fla. - As soon as you think Florida can’t get any stranger, a woman in South Florida finds an iguana in her toilet bowl.
Naturally, the woman decided to promptly shut her toilet bowl and call 911.
According to the Miami Herald, Lt. Scott Mullin with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed up to the home in West Kendall, put on gloves, and removed the iguana from the toilet bowl.
“This is the first time I’ve ever found an iguana in the toilet,” Mullin told the paper.
He reportedly told the family the lizard most likely crawled up through the pipes.
The animal was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself