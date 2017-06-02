Florida legislature to hold special session on budget

Governor Rick Scott has reached a deal with state lawmakers to hold a special session to discuss education funding, Enterprise Florida and VISIT Florida.

The session will begin June 7th at 9 a.m. and end June 9th at 6 p.m.

Critics say the proposed education funding ramps up spending on charter schools at the expense of public schools. Many educators are urging the governor to veto the measure, HB 7069. Lawmakers will work to find a middle ground during next week’s special session.

The announcement also comes as Governor Scott is at odds with state lawmakers over funding for the state’s tourism arm, VISIT Florida, and the job creation branch, Enterprise Florida.

Despite the legislature not reaching an agreement on medical marijuana sales, the issue is not on the call for the special session. However, with a 2/3 vote, the call could be expanded to include other topics.