Florida driver busted for renewing his own tag with permanent marker

ORLANDO, FLORIDA Yes, we all know that renewing your car’s tag is a pain, but you may just want to suck it up after this story. -
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Montiero pulled an Orlando driver over during a traffic stop because something just didn't look right on his license plate. Turns out, the driver tried to renew his own tag …using a black sharpie, making the 7 in 2017 an 8!
While the driver could've gotten slapped with a big fine, Montiero gave him the benefit of the doubt and allowed someone to come pick him up instead.
Montiero didn’t waste the opportunity to send out an awesome tweet.
Renewing tag right way-$70— FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 8, 2017
Permanent marker-$2
Night in jail-$500+
Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work... priceless pic.twitter.com/j5ZnE7tCLg
(tweet)
