Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 91
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Thunderstorms
H 91° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Florida deputy fired after social media post about nearly shooting someone
Close

Florida deputy fired after social media post about nearly shooting someone

Florida deputy fired after social media post about nearly shooting someone
Photo Credit: Facebook

Florida deputy fired after social media post about nearly shooting someone

By: WFTV
Photo Credit: Facebook

A Florida deputy was fired Thursday after a photo he allegedly posted on social media shows him boasting about almost shooting someone.

 
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired deputy Austen Callus, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The photo of Callus, 23, was posted June 25 on Snapchat, a visual messaging application. The caption read “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right lol. God I gate [sic] people with knives.” The word “gate” apparently is a misspelling of the word “hate.”

 

Callus was not wearing his uniform in the Snapchat photograph. He was put on administrative leave Wednesday, the Times reported.

 

Gaultieri told the Times that the photo raises doubts about Callus’ mindset while on duty. 

 

“If you make that kind of a statement ... you’re not going to be employed here as a deputy sheriff because it calls into question your thoughts, your motives,” Gualtieri said. “[It] certainly leaves the deputy and the agency in a very bad situation if something were to happen in the future.”

 

The Snapchat picture was shared on Facebook by Joseph Wood, who told Bay News 9 that he attended high school with Callus and the woman who sent him the image. 

 

“She doesn’t live in the state anymore, and I got hold of her because me and her went together to high school, too,” Wood told Bay News 9. “She messaged me back and she told me who it was, and that’s when I realized that I also went to school with him.”

 

Contacted via Facebook, Wood declined to say who sent the photo to him. 

 

“I won’t tell who told me,” he said. “I asked her to send me the picture and I posted it.”

 

According to Wood’s Facebook profile, he attended Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida. Callus is listed on Classmates.com as a 2012 Boca Ciega graduate.

 

Investigators interviewed Callus, who admitted to posting the photo and caption Sunday on Snapchat, WTSP reported.

 

In a news conference, Gualtieri said Callus had been experiencing “troubled times.” He added there was no knife in the incident Callus was referring to, and there was no one to shoot. 

 

“This isn’t about social media,” Gualtieri said. “This is about the statement.”

 

Callus was hired on Nov. 28, 2016, WTSP reported. He finished his field training on May 27, the Times reported.

 

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    A parasite that is potentially fatal in humans was located in five Florida counties, according to University of Florida researchers.  The study published in PLOS one reported that rats and snails in St. Johns, Alacua, Leon, Orange and Hillsborough counties contained the rat lungworm parasite.    Rat lungworm, which originated in Hawaii, affects humans if they ingest infected snails, crustaceans, vegetables touched by infected slugs or come into contact with rat feces.    The parasite could cause Eosinophilic meningitis, if it travels and dies in the brain. Severe cases of the infection could cause coma or even death.    Symptoms of rat lungworm in adults are headache, stiff neck, fever, vomiting, nausea and numbness of the face and limbs. For children, the most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting and fever, according to researchers at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine and The Florida Museum of Natural History.   Fortunately the fatality rate of rat lungworm is low, researchers said. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid consuming raw or under-cooked snails and vegetables that are not properly washed or cooked.    So why is this parasite showing up in the Sunshine State?    Authors of the study suggest that recent flooding in the Gulf Coast area might have increased snail activity, leading to more infections.  
  • Falcon 9 poised for Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral 
    Falcon 9 poised for Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral 
    SpaceX is preparing for another rocket launch this weekend, the company’s third in nine days. A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Sunday night.  The launch window opens at 7:36 p.m. SpaceX test fired the rocket Thursday night before confirming they are “go for launch.” The rocket will carry a communications satellite into orbit.   According to Space Flight Now, the Intelsat 35 will cover the Americas, the Caribbean, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe and Africa.
  • Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears stores across the country will be holding liquidation sales Friday. The chain is trying cost-cutting measure to survive, according to the company’s management. The retail chain announced in January it would be closing 150 stores starting in the spring. Last week management announced it would close an additional 20 outlet stores. Sears Holdings, which includes Kmart stores, is on pace to close 260 locations in 2017.  >> Read more trending news The company said in March that without the measures it’s likely the company would go out of business. 'Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern,' said the statement. The company lost $2.2 billion in the fiscal year ending in January. It has not made a profit since 2010. The liquidation sales will continue, Sears management said, through mid-September. 
  • FHP: Orlando man, 51, killed in hit-and-run crash near Pine Hills
    FHP: Orlando man, 51, killed in hit-and-run crash near Pine Hills
    A 51-year-old Orlando man was fatally struck late Thursday by a hit-and-run driver in a Pine Hills neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.  The crash was happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. at West Colonial Drive and North Hiawassee Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.  A vehicle, described as a black SUV, was heading west on Colonial when it hit the man while he crossed the street, Montes said.  Investigators said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, walked directly into the vehicle's path.  The woman driving the vehicle briefly stopped and drove away from the crash scene, Montes said.  The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.  The crash remains under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
  • Scarborough, Brzezinski respond to Trump’s tweet; question his mental health
    Scarborough, Brzezinski respond to Trump’s tweet; question his mental health
    Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, cohost of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking the couple on Thursday by saying they question his mental state and suggested he was a part of a blackmail scheme over their private relationship.   On “Morning Joe” on Friday, the two appeared despite a scheduled vacation to answer Trump’s tweet.   'I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!' Trump wrote. (tweet) (tweet) Scarborough and Brzezinski said Trump lied about their encounter, and suggested that his mental health had declined in the years they have known him. They said Brzezinski did not have a facelift but 'She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked.'   Scarborough also said that “people in the White House” were growing more concerned over Trump’s actions.   'The Donald Trump we knew before the campaign was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check,' the two wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post published on Friday.   The two also suggested on Friday that Trump had some part in a blackmail scheme involving The National Enquirer tabloid. The Enquirer had reported that the two were becoming romantically involved after Scarborough divorced his wife and Brzezinski divorced her husband.    The couple recently acknowledged their relationship and became engaged.   Scarborough said on Friday that he and Brzezinski had been followed by an Enquirer reporter and that the suggestion was made by the White House that if the couple wanted the story about their relationship to “go away” Scarborough should call the president to ask him to “have it spiked.”   Trump is friends with the CEO of the Enquirer David Pecker.   Scarborough said he has received “several” calls from “top officials” at the White House. He did not name the officials, but suggested they were in the “top three” of the administration.   Scarborough also told a story about a veteran lawmaker called him after a White House meeting on health care to say Trump slammed the couple — particularly Brzezinski. “He scared me, because when he turned from you to Mika, he became so vicious...I don’t even know why I’m calling you, but I was just scared. I was scared for you guys,” Scarborough said of the conversation.   Trump was widely criticized by members of both parties and others following the tweet on Thursday.   Brzezinski said the tweets do not worry her for herself, but for the country.   “It is unbelievably alarming that this president is so easily played — he’s so easily played — by a cable news host,” Brzezinski said. “What does that say to our allies?”   Trump responded to the hosts this morning. (tweet)
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.