Florida Crime Rate at 46-year low, but are you really safer?

Governor Rick Scott announced Wednesday that Florida's crime rate is now at a 46-year low.

Scott cited the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s most recent 2016 Annual Uniform Crime Report, which showed there were 18,146 fewer crimes in 2016 then the previous year across the state.

But a closer look into the numbers paints a more conflicted picture about public safety in Florida.

It's true the total crime rate in the state went down over 4.4 percent between 2015 and 2016.

The dip is largely due to significant decreases in robberies, burglaries, and larceny crimes.

However, crimes involving guns are up across the board.

For example, there is a 10.4 percent increase in murders involving guns, a 2.4 percent increase in aggravated assaults involving guns, and a slight .5 percent increase in robberies involving guns over the period.

In addition to gun crimes, you are also 6.1 percent more likely to have your car stolen.

View the 2016 Annual Uniform Crime Report HERE