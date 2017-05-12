Florida boy finds meth in used video game, mother says

An 11-year-old Florida boy made an unexpected discovery when he opened a used copy of the “Grand Theft Auto V” video game, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

Kayla McAllister, the boy’s mother, said her son found a bag of meth inside the game’s case, bought from a GameStop in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Mashable.

On Facebook, McAllister posted a since-removed picture of the drugs in the game’s instruction booklet, along with a caption warning other parents to “check all the (pre-owned) games you buy.” In her post, which contained several profane words, McAllister wrote she told authorities after her son asked her what was in the bag.

A Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by Kotaku says the substance in the bag was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

In a statement, a Game Stop spokesperson told Mashable the following:

We are disappointed to hear about the experience one of our customers recently had when purchasing a pre-owned video game from one of our local Tallahassee, Florida stores. We work diligently to ensure the quality of our pre-owned items are like new. Unfortunately, in this circumstance our thorough process fell short. We are extremely concerned that this incident occurred, and are working with the local police department to support them in their investigation.

Kotaku reported that McAllister’s story is similar to one that emerged from Louisiana in September 2016. KPLA reported at the time that an 11-year-old boy bought a used game from a GameStop and a bag of meth was inside.

“Yeah, I keep getting messages saying I’m a troll. I stole a story. So I decided to Google it and find all these stories about it. And now I’m (expletive) that they let it happen again,” McAllister told Kotaku.