Fistfight breaks out on flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles

Another day, another airplane drama.

Cellphone video taken onboard an All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo bound for Los Angeles shows two men in a brawl while airline staff try to break it up.



Corey Hour was on Flight NH6 and says one minute the passengers were getting ready to take the 11-hour journey...the next, a male passenger in a red shirt became enraged and started throwing punches.





"No one provoked him -- he was cool up until a few minutes before he started hitting the guy," Hour told CNN. "He started verbally abusing and intimidating people. Nothing triggered him, it just happened."





Video captures fistfight on Los Angeles-bound flight after a passenger became enraged and began throwing punches https://t.co/23fbE86RiO pic.twitter.com/ia73YwDR60 — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

(tweet)

Hour says after the first fists started flying, the man in the red shirt started hitting the other passenger again and that’s when he stopped recording and tried to break up the fight.





"I was the one who stepped in. He backed down, I squared up with him and he wouldn't confront me.”





A flight attendant is seen in the video trying to separate the men as well, but was unsuccessful. Hour says the airline staff tried to diffuse the situation and ‘reacted appropriately.’

The man was escorted off the plane and arrested.



The flight eventually took off 90 minutes later.

He yells, "You think I'm crazy? What about the government!" Then exits the plane. 1.5 hours later and we finally take off. 😴 jfc — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

(tweet)





For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

(tweet)







