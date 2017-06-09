Firefighters honored for Pulse

The worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred in cities across the country, from Florida to California, east to Connecticut and south to Texas. The top 10 worst shootings, including the death of the killers, are: Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016 - 50 people killed at the Pulse nightclub Blacksburg, VA, April 16, 2007 - 33 people killed at Virginia Tech Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012 - 28 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991 - 24 people killed at Luby’s Cafeteria San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984 – 22 people killed at a McDonald’s restaurant Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 1966 - 18 people killed at the University of Texas San Bernardino, Calif., Dec. 2, 2015 - 16 people killed at the Inland Regional Center Edmond, Okla., Aug. 20, 1986 - 15 people killed at a local post office Littleton, CO, April 20, 1999 - 15 people killed at Columbine High School Binghamtom, NY, April 3, 2009 - 14 people killed at the American Civic Association, an immigration center
