FHP: Two young drivers killed in separate wrecks were not buckled up

Two separate deadly accidents in Central Florida over the past 24-hours have something in common: both young drivers were not wearing seat belts.

The first deadly crash happened in rural Volusia County yesterday afternoon.

An SUV, driven by 17-year-old Darian Dearborn, was on Raulerson Road in Pierson when it veered onto the shoulder.

Dearborn overcorrected, causing the SUV to flip over before striking a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol says Dearborn was not wearing her seat belt and was killed in the wreck.

Her 14-year-old passenger, Karley Lawbaw, was wearing hers and survived.

The second deadly crash happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning on I-4 westbound near the Beachline Line Expressway.

A car, driven by 25-year-old Matthew Adams of Kissimmee, was in the far left lane when it collided with another car traveling in the center left lane.

Both cars flipped multiple times and Adams was ejected onto the roadway where he was run over by a third vehicle traveling behind him.

Adams died at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes says the difference between the other two drivers involved in the crash surviving and not being injured was that they were buckled in.