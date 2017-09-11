Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
79°
H 81
L 73

!
Traffic
Hurricane Harvey:

Florida’s most powerful hurricane in a generation leaves parts of state in ruins

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
79°
Partly Cloudy / Wind
H 81° L 73°
  • heavy-rain-night
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy / Wind. H 81° L 73°
  • windy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy / Wind. H 81° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County
Close

FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County

FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County

FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County

By: Josh Miranda

Early into the morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers got started cleaning up debris and signage knocked over by Hurricane Irma.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins shared photos on Twitter of several troopers, patrol vehicles, and an all-terrain vehicle lifting up a large sign that fell on Interstate 4 near mile marker 44.


Florida Highway Patrol is advising residents to stay inside and obey each county’s curfew.

“We need to give first responders a chance to get to the people who may need assistance. To get those roads cleared for their safety,” FHP Sergeant Kim Montes explained.

Seminole County lifted their curfew at 11 a.m. other counties remain under a curfew until Monday evening.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm Monday morning after pounding Florida with high winds and dangerous surf. At least three people have died and millions are without power. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee
    Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee
    A baby who died Saturday night after being hit by a teen driver was one of thousands of Floridians who sought refuge in metro Atlanta due to the threat of Irma, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news Riley Hunt, 3 months, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was in her mother’s arms when the 17-year-old driver of a Jeep Patriot struck them as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.  “They were evacuees from Florida here staying with family and friends,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. The amphitheater had started its final concert of the season about an hour before authorities were dispatched to the crash at 8:16 p.m. Saturday. Riley and her mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, were taken to a local hospital. Riley died later Saturday. Kaitlyn Hunt was in critical condition with “many broken bones and internal injuries,” Kelley said. Another woman, 61-year-old Kathy Deming, of Marietta, was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The condition of the teen driver was not known. No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.  Irma was downgraded early Monday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, but still had winds near hurricane force, according to The Associated Press.
  • FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County
    FHP Troopers start cleaning up I4 in Polk County
    Early into the morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers got started cleaning up debris and signage knocked over by Hurricane Irma. Sergeant Steve Gaskins shared photos on Twitter of several troopers, patrol vehicles, and an all-terrain vehicle lifting up a large sign that fell on Interstate 4 near mile marker 44. Florida Highway Patrol is advising residents to stay inside and obey each county’s curfew. “We need to give first responders a chance to get to the people who may need assistance. To get those roads cleared for their safety,” FHP Sergeant Kim Montes explained. Seminole County lifted their curfew at 11 a.m. other counties remain under a curfew until Monday evening.
  • 10-year-old Florida evacuee hit by car, killed in Georgia
    10-year-old Florida evacuee hit by car, killed in Georgia
    After evacuating Florida ahead of Irma, a devastating storm that has battered the state, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured when a driver hit them early Monday in metro Atlanta, police said.  >> Read more trending news The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m., during some sort of gathering in the 400 block of Barbashela Circle near Stone Mountain, DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. A woman got into her Hyundai Sonata, which was parked in the driveway, when “a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and the victim's mother,” he said. At some point during the altercation, the driver tried to leave and hit the boy and his mother, according to police.  Family members took them to a hospital, where the boy later died from his injuries. Authorities have not released the names of the boy, his mother or the driver of the Sonata. The mother’s condition was not immediately available. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. “This is an ongoing investigation,” Robertson said.  The boy is the second Florida evacuee killed in metro Atlanta. A baby died and two women were critically injured after a teen driver hit them Saturday night in Woodstock, Cherokee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said. Riley Hunt, 3 months, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was in her mother’s arms when the driver of a Jeep Patriot struck them as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, according to the sheriff’s office.  “They were evacuees from Florida here staying with family and friends,” Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Riley and her mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, were taken to a local hospital. Riley died later Saturday. Kaitlyn Hunt was in critical condition, with “many broken bones and internal injuries,” Kelley said. Another woman, 61-year-old Kathy Deming, of Marietta, was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Irma was downgraded Monday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, but still had winds near hurricane force, according to The Associated Press.
  • First responder contracts deadly bacteria in Harvey floodwaters, ends up in ICU
    First responder contracts deadly bacteria in Harvey floodwaters, ends up in ICU
    A Texas first responder who helped rescue people from the floodwaters Hurricane Harvey unleashed upon Houston nearly died after he contracted deadly flesh-eating bacteria. J.R. Atkins, a former firefighter and medic, told KPRC-TV in Houston that he recognized the symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis right away after a mosquito bite near his wrist became infected. The serious skin infection kills a body’s soft tissue. “The next morning, it had gone across the bone on the bottom side of my wrist,” Atkins, of Missouri City, told the news station. “Then, like, maybe four or five hours later, it crossed the wrist and got into my hand. Anytime the (swelling) moves across the joint, that’s, I’ve always (been) told that’s a bad thing.” Emergency room staff at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land also recognized the danger when he went for treatment, KPRC-TV reported. They rushed him to the intensive care unit and Atkins, who was already developing sepsis, underwent several surgeries to eliminate dead and dying tissue. >> Read more trending news Atkins, who was released from the hospital Sunday, said he was speaking out because he knows that people without his training in floodwater rescues might not recognize the signs of the infection if they are exposed to the bacteria. “What I would like people to understand is that I went out in storm water,” Atkins said. “I didn’t go out in sewage, and so if you look at what’s going on in Houston and you look at the drainage issues, there’s way worse stuff in there.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number of dangerous bacteria can cause necrotizing fasciitis, though group A strep bacteria is the most common. The bacteria spread quickly, infecting the fascia, or the connective tissue that surrounds a person’s muscles, nerves, fat and blood vessels. The infection can also damage the tissue surrounding the fascia and cause the infected tissue to die, the CDC reported. The infected person can lose that tissue, including entire limbs, and the illness can turn fatal.  Symptoms can start just hours after an injury, and at first, the pain or soreness can mimic the feeling of a pulled muscle, the CDC said. The person’s skin may become warm, with a red or purple color, and it may begin to swell rapidly.  Other symptoms may include ulcers, blisters or black spots on the skin, fever, chills, fatigue and vomiting.  A person infected with necrotizing fasciitis needs immediate medical attention. Treatment typically includes hospitalization, strong IV antibiotics and surgery to remove dead tissue.  Surgery is often the only way to stop the spread of the infection, the CDC said.  To prevent infection, people should practice good wound care, including keeping draining or open wounds covered with clean, dry bandages. First aid should be applied as soon as possible to any break in the skin.  People with open wounds or skin infections should avoid spending time in natural bodies of water, as well as whirlpools, hot tubs and swimming pools.  To learn more about necrotizing fasciitis from the CDC, click here. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.