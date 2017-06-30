FHP: Orlando man, 51, killed in hit-and-run crash near Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old Orlando man was fatally struck late Thursday by a hit-and-run driver in a Pine Hills neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. at West Colonial Drive and North Hiawassee Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.
A vehicle, described as a black SUV, was heading west on Colonial when it hit the man while he crossed the street, Montes said.
Investigators said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, walked directly into the vehicle's path.
The woman driving the vehicle briefly stopped and drove away from the crash scene, Montes said.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
