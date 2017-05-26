FHP looking for hit-and-run driver after woman killed in Orange County

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was killed overnight while walking along an Orange County roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol tells they found the body of a young woman around 3:45 a.m. on the shoulder of Hoffner Avenue near Reddit Road.

She didn’t have any identification on her so they still don’t know who she is.

They also don't know yet exactly when she was hit and killed or who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit her.

Crash investigators did find parts of a right side-view mirror they believe belong to a Chevy.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes says “If anyone has a neighbor or friend that has a vehicle - possibly a Chevy - with the right side mirror missing, we need to know about that and that’s how these cases get solved.”

If you have any information about this crash, you can report it directly to Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2313, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.