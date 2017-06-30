FHP: 3 dead after overnight crashes across Central Florida 

It was a deadly night on Central Florida roadways, just ahead of the busy 4th of July weekend.

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after three separate overnight crashes.

The first accident happened around 9:50 p.m on State Road 19 in Altoona.

Florida Highway Patrol says Duane Bays, 53, was driving north near Matteson Lane when he swerved onto the shoulder of the road.

He then overcorrected, causing his pickup truck to flip over.

Bays wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over an hour later, a 51-year-old man was crossing West Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road in Pine Hills when he was he was hit by a black SUV.

The SUV stopped briefly but then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center but died.

FHP is investigating the hit-and-run crash and asks anyone with any information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The last accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Brevard County.

Tanasia Shelton, 21, was driving west on Malabar Road when she veered into oncoming traffic.

Shelton's Jeep SUV collided head-on with a Honda driven by Ariel Arriera, 28, of Melbourne.

Both the SUV and car burst into flames.

The violent crash killed Arriera and left Shelton's 23-year-old passenger in critical condition.

No word yet on if alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.