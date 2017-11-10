FEMA specialists head for home improvement stores

Home owners looking to improve the storm readiness of their property can get some free advice from specialists with FEMA beginning Monday at the Home Depot on West Vine Street.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending teams to several home improvement centers in Osceola, Lee, Highlands and Broward counties for the next two weeks.

Click here to learn more about ways to protect your home from the next hurricane.

Most information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Covered topics include flood insurance, rebuilding flooded homes, and elevating utilities, according to announcement from the federal agency.