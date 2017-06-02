Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets

Thirty-six people are dead inside a Philippines casino after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables early Friday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news According to police in the Philippines, the victims at Resorts World Manila did not appear to have been shot but died of suffocation. Police said the attacker fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and committed suicide by setting himself on fire, CNN reported. “Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts,' Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said. Smoke from fires set by the suspect delayed a search of the building, CNN reported. All of the bodies were found in the resort's casino area, which was heavily carpeted and where all the windows were locked. “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario told CNN. Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack. Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself