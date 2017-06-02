Listen Live
Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets
Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets

Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets

Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets

By: Marsha Taylor

Singer Ariana Granda is back in the U.K.  She arrived for a weekend concert to raise money for the victims of last months terror attack in Manchester.  The tickets are supposed to go to people who were at that concert, but Ticketmaster says ten thousand people falsely claimed they were at the concert targeted by terrorists. Ticketmaster says it doing everything it can to make sure the tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists who have been applying for the free tickets. The concert is Sunday at Manchester's cricket gound.


The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  Manchester police find 'significant' car
    Manchester police find ‘significant’ car
    Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a car that might be 'significant' in the case, the BBC reported Friday. >> Read more trending news Officers evacuated an area of the city while they evaluated a white Nissan Micra and have asked people to avoid the area, the BBC reported. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people  May 22 at Manchester Arena, police said. Police spokesman Russ Jackson called the discovery of the car 'potentially a significant development.' 'We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months,' he said. 'We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it.
  Deputies: Band of robbers storms Orange County Walmart, fires shots
    Deputies: Band of robbers storms Orange County Walmart, fires shots
    A group of armed robbers stormed into a Walmart Neighborhood Market early Friday in the Pine Hills neighborhood and fired shots, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.   The incident was reported shortly after 12:15 a.m. at the store on Clarcona Ocoee Road and North Pine Hills Road.   Deputies said the men barged into the store as employees were preparing to close the store.   Investigators said the group got away with money and fled in a dark-colored car.   Detectives said they're reviewing footage recorded by store surveillance cameras.   Community leaders and residents plan to gather Friday for the second day of an anti-crime event during which they plan to brainstorm ways to prevent violence in the crime-plagued neighborhood.   'My mother won't even let me go outside (because of) all the drama that's going on,' said Juvenal Andre, a youth group member who attended the event on Thursday. 'People are being killed and everything.'   Andre said things must change in communities like Pine Hills and Parramore.   'I wouldn't like to see my little brother on the ground dead or anything,' he said.   No one was injured in Friday's robbery.   The incident remains under investigation.   No other details were given.
  Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets
    Fans lie to get Grande concert tickets
    Singer Ariana Granda is back in the U.K.  She arrived for a weekend concert to raise money for the victims of last months terror attack in Manchester.  The tickets are supposed to go to people who were at that concert, but Ticketmaster says ten thousand people falsely claimed they were at the concert targeted by terrorists. Ticketmaster says it doing everything it can to make sure the tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists who have been applying for the free tickets. The concert is Sunday at Manchester's cricket gound.
  Police: Ohio toddler revived after overdosing on opiates
    Police: Ohio toddler revived after overdosing on opiates
    Police in Ohio used an opiate antidote to revive a 1-year-old child Thursday after an older sibling called 911, WEWS reported. >> Read more trending news Akron police said they received a call from a 9-year old who told the 911 dispatcher that the baby was not breathing. Police administered Narcan nasal spray to the baby, but the initial dose was ineffective, WEWS reported. The child was taken  to Akron Children’s Hospital, where a second dose of Narcan revived the baby, police said.  Police believe the child got into drugs that were around the house, WEWS reported.  Police said the children’s mother was at the home when they arrived, but is now missing, WEWS reported. The 1-year-old will be in the custody of Summit County officials, the television station reported.  
  36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
    36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
    Thirty-six people are dead inside a Philippines casino after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables early Friday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  According to police in the Philippines, the victims at Resorts World Manila did not appear to have been shot but died of suffocation. Police said the attacker  fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and committed suicide by setting himself on fire, CNN reported. “Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts,' Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said.  Smoke from fires set by the suspect delayed a search of the building, CNN reported. All of the bodies were found in the resort's casino area, which was heavily carpeted and where all the windows were locked. “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario told CNN. Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.  Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.
