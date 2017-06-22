Fan parks his car in traffic to take selfie with The Rock

Whether you’re a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or not, you have to admit, he certainly is one of the nicest celebrities in the world....even when it means stopping traffic to make a fan happy.





Johnson posted a video to his Facebook page of a recent encounter with one of his super fans.





“I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out,” writes Johnson. “I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane.”

(Facebook)

As the ecstatic young man snaps a selfie, he tells The Rock, “You are my greatest hero of all time.”





Johnson is cordial the entire time, clearly happy that he was able to make this fan smile....and it made the superstar’s day too.





“Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day.”