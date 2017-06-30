Falcon 9 poised for Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing for another rocket launch this weekend, the company’s third in nine days.
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Sunday night. The launch window opens at 7:36 p.m.
SpaceX test fired the rocket Thursday night before confirming they are “go for launch.”
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting launch of Intelsat 35e from Pad 39A in Florida on Sunday, July 2. pic.twitter.com/MYp5T154Gh— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 30, 2017
The rocket will carry a communications satellite into orbit.
According to Space Flight Now, the Intelsat 35 will cover the Americas, the Caribbean, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe and Africa.
