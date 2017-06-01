Expect a crowd as Orlando’s medical marijuana pharmacy opens 

With a client list of over 700, the Knox Cannabis Dispensary on N. Orange Avenue expects to be busy. It opens for the first time in Orlando on Friday morning at 11. It will be open everyday.

“This is a little bit surreal after three years of blood, sweat and tears,” explained Knox owner Jose Hidalgo. “Knowing that tomorrow we’re going to have patients here, it makes it all the best. We’re very excited.”

Close Vape pens for medical marijuana extract

The medicine is being delivered tonight, held in a secure back room and only dispensed to patients on the registry kept by the Office of Compassionate Use in the Florida Department of Health.

Walk in patients are welcome, but Knox officials told us they would not get any medicine, if they are not on the list. People can come in and freely ask questions about how the business works, we’re told.

The pharmacy is along a busy street just north of downtown and its neighbors don’t seem to mind.

“I think by and large they will be a great neighbor,” Anne Marie Hennessy of White Wolf Cafe told News 96.5 WDBO.

She said the pharmacy has been very open about what does and does not go on behind its doors.

“Our experience of Knox is that they are incredibly professional,” adding that she’s satisfied with the security Knox has put in place.